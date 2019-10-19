Great Britain junior hockey team defeat India in 9th Sultan of Johor Cup final

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 19 (ANI): Indian Junior Men's hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat in the final of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup at the hands of Great Britain here on Saturday.

In the beginning, India played aggressively, creating more circle penetrations but their finishing was letting them down. Both the team gave each other tough competition and none of the team managed to take a lead.

However, it was the 49th minute when India managed to break the deadlock. India had won their seventh Penalty Corner and Mandeep's dragflick smartly deflected by Gursahibjit Singh gave India a 1-0 lead.

But India could not hold the lead for a much longer time as Great Britain's Stuart Rushmere levelled the scores. In the last minutes, Rushmere scored another goal, helping his side take a lead over India.

India failed to score an equalizer and Great Britain secured a victory. (ANI)

