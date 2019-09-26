Haryana win combined men and women 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:42 IST

There will be lot of pressure on us: Alyssa Healy on T20 WC

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both ODI and T20I format, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy said there will be immense pressure on them to be in the finals of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.