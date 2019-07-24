HGC sign Devinder Walmiki, Harjeet Singh for EHL 2019-20 season

Brussels [Belgium], July 24 (ANI): Dutch club HGC signed Indian attacking midfielder Devinder Walmiki and defender Harjeet Singh for the upcoming season of the Euro Hockey League (EHL) on Wednesday.

Walmiki and Singh will link up with the Wassenaar club HGC which is making their return to the EHL for the first time since winning it in 2011.

Twenty-seven-year-old Walmiki was part of the Indian selection for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and also played competition in Germany two years ago. He featured in 48 matches for the Indian side.

While Harjeet was the captain of the Indian side who won the Junior World Cup in 2016. He has played 52 matches for the national side and has a Bollywood film was made about him: "Harjeeta".

They are the latest newcomers to an overhauled panel from the line-up that finished third in the Netherlands last season with coach Paul van Ass returning to the club in style.

Big names like Ashley Jackson, Max Plennevaux and Tanguy Cosyns have all moved on after one year of service. They will be replaced by Argentinean Maico Casella, Floris de Bie from SV Kampong, Thomas Vis from SCHC and Vincent Langenhuijsen from Tilburg.

HGC will play their first match in EPL against Hampstead & Westminster at Barcelona on October 4. (ANI)

