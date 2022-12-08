HI Inter-Department National C'ships: SSCB, PNB, RSPB, PSPB march into semifinals

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Quarter Final matches of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 took place here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the first Quarter Final match of the day, Services Sports Control Board defeated Punjab & Sind Bank 4-3 thanks to goals from Harman Singh (23', 57'), Kuldeep (41') and Sanjit Toppo (54'). The three goals for Punjab & Sind Bank were struck by Sanjay (35'), Santa Singh (36') and Prabhjot Singh (50').



In the second Quarter Final match of the day, Punjab National Bank defeated Sports Authority Of India 4-1. Gursimran Singh (17'), Vishal Antil (24'), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (54') and Gurjinder Singh (59') scored one goal each for Punjab National Bank. Ashis Kumar Topno (33') hit the only goal of the match for Sports Authority Of India.

In the third Quarter Final match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Comptroller & Auditor General Of India 3-2 courtesy of goals from Joginder Singh (10'), Yuvraj Walmiki (11') and Gursahibjit Singh (35'). Surya Prakash Potluri (10') and Abharan Sudev B (19') scored goals for Comptroller & Auditor General Of India.

In the last Quarter Final match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Secretariat 3-1. Captain Simranjeet Singh (1'), Gurjinder Singh (9') and Araijeet Singh Hundal (23') scored goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Vikash Choudhary (31') registered his name on the scoresheet for Central Secretariat. (ANI)

