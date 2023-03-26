HI Junior Women Zonal Championship 2023: Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan register wins

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The action in the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Zonal Championships 2023 continued today in the North, South, East, and West Zones with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Rajasthan registering victories in their respective Zones.

In the first match of the day in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Chandigarh 13-3. Ritika (2', 3'), Kirti (6', 38'), Khushi (25', 32'), and Sakshi (34, 36') scored a brace each for Hockey Haryana, while Manju (12'), Kaffi (42'), Manisha (51'), Savvi (55'), and Kajal Malik (58') scored a goal each. For Hockey Chandigarh, Tamanna (30', 43', 53') netted a hat-trick.

The second match saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab play out a 1-1 draw. Lakhvir Kaur (2') opened the scoring for Hockey Punjab, while, Vandana Patel (57') scored the equaliser for Uttar Pradesh.

The third match between Delhi Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand also ended in a 1-1 draw. Captain Mukta of Hockey Uttarakhand scored the first goal of the game to put her team ahead, but Delhi Hockey's Skipper Subham's goal (35') ensured that the game ended in a tie.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women South Zone Championships 2023 being held at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka secured a 5-0 win against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Manish Ponnamma CD set up the victory for Hockey Karnataka with a hat-trick (14', 29', 30'), while Disha Ponnamma MU (7') and Captain Yamuna (36') contributed to the victory with one goal each.



In the second match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Telangana Hockey 4-1. Sake Pavani (50', 52') netted a brace for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, while Gajula Nandini (14') and Bobbili Jhansi (55') scored one goal each. For Telangana Hockey, Sri Chandana Gandhapu (40') was the lone goal scorer.

The third game witnessed Kerala Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 5-0. Suryamol TS (18', 34'), Akhila S (10'), Abhay Jyothi AS (44'), and Lekshmi D (59') were the goal scorers for Kerala Hockey.

The first match of the day in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 being held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand saw Hockey Association of Odisha take on Hockey Bengal and emerge 20-0 victors. The goal scorers were Munmuni Das (1', 23', 42', 60'), Supriya Kujur (4', 25', 30', 42', 55'), Prativa Kindo (8', 28', 44'), Mariyam Dhanwar (17'), Sumi Mundari (20', 41', 56', 57'), Rambha Kujur (43'), Amisha Ekka (46'), and Captain Anjali Barwa (59').

In the second match, Hockey Jharkhand came from behind to register a hard-fought 2-1 win against Hockey Mizoram. After Lalpeksangi Lalpeksangi (15') opened the scoring for Hockey Mizoram, Rajni Kerketta (23') and Nisha Minj (51') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand to help their team win the game.

The third game witnessed Hockey Bihar beat Hockey Assam 2-1. Ritu Bawri (15') opened the scoring for Hockey Assam, but Khushi Kumari (23') and Shanti Kumari (36') scored one goal each to help Hockey Bihar win the match.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 being held at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 5-2 in the 3rd/4th place match to finish third in the West Zone. Rajni (10', 35', 40') scored a hat-trick to set up the win for Hockey Rajasthan, while Captain Chetna Rani Das (23'), and Sapna Kumari (60') contributed with one goal each. For Chhattisgarh Hockey, Janvee Yadav (2', 55') scored a brace. (ANI)

