Hockey Australia preparing for resumption of 2020 season

Melbourne [Australia], May 1 (ANI): Hockey Australia (HA), together in consultation with its Member Associations (MA), have commenced planning for a 2020 hockey season.

"As Australia continues to make inroads in flattening the curve of COVID-19, there is genuine optimism and excitement about the prospect of hockey being played this year," the Hockey Australia said in a statement.

Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier reiterated the primary focus for HA and every MA continues to be on getting local competitions started up again, and he is buoyed by the recent commentary by government authorities.

"While we understand this is a really difficult time, that there is still a level of uncertainty and it is premature to set any specific dates on when hockey will recommence, we are excited by the progress that is being made and the direction Australia as a nation is heading in with regards to this pandemic," said Favier.

"Hockey Australia and the MA's have started planning for when the green light is given for community sport to resume, which has been announced as one of the Federal Government's priorities, and we are hopeful that it is a case of when and not if," he added.

While each MA is guided by their individual state/territory jurisdictions, which means the timing of a resumption could vary in different parts of the country, Hockey Australia continues to be in regular contact with Sport Australia who are in the process of developing 'return to play' guidelines for the time when hockey and sport will be in a position to safely return.

In the meantime, MA will continue to communicate and inform their respective associations and clubs of updates and developments.

Earlier on March 24, Hockey Australia had cancelled all national championships, including Masters Indoor Challenge, for the year 2020 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

