Hockey Australia scales down operations amid coronavirus crisis

Melbourne [Australia], April 17 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Hockey Australia on Friday took a series of steps including scaling down its headquarter's operations until further notice.

The Board and Management of Hockey Australia took up a series of steps to ensure that the business of Hockey Australia is preserved, while also ensuring as many of their staff are supported through this difficult period.

"Hockey Australia have endeavoured to carefully consider our operating base and scale back operations in line with changes within the hockey community and across the Australian economy," read a statement.

"Effective Monday, April 13, 2020, Hockey Australia have scaled-down our headquarters operations until further notice. Our workforce will be operating on reduced hours across the next period with all staff working from home," it added.

The high-performance training environment in Perth has now been closed with national squad players asked to return home until further notice.

Across the coming weeks, Hockey Australia will continue to work with its partners and stakeholders with a view to ensuring that they are ready to resume full operations once the situation is clear.

In the coming weeks, the small digital communications team will be endeavouring to reach out across our various channels to maintain interest and engagement in hockey by generating and sharing related content.

The key impact on hockey nationally and internationally includes the suspension of community and club hockey, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games from 2020 to 2021, the cancellation of all National Hockey Championships and the suspension of the 2020 FIH Pro League. (ANI)

