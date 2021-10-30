Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh are through to finals of 11th Hockey India Senior Women National C'ship 2021

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana registered victories in their respective Semi-Final matches at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Friday.



In the first Semi-Final match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Upasana Singh (8') and Prashu Singh Parihar (38') were the scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Captain Bhavana Khade (25') scored the only goal for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Punjab 3-0. Soni (9', 51') scored a brace, while Amandeep Kaur (35') scored one goal for Hockey Haryana.

Hockey Punjab will now be facing Hockey Maharashtra for the 3rd place match on Saturday, while Hockey Haryana will be going against Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 on the same day. (ANI)

