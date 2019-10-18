Hockey India announces 18-man team for Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India">Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-man Men's Hockey team for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha which are scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Manpreet Singh will lead the team during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

In the qualifiers, India will compete against Russia. The team's coach Graham Reid said they have picked a balanced side.

"After a good preparation tour in Belgium, it was always going to be a very difficult decision to pick the best 18 players for this tournament. We have chosen a well-balanced side with a number of good flexible options. We now need to focus on strategies against Russia, and ensure we are at our best when we step onto the field on 1st and 2nd November," Reid said in a statement.

The winners of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha will qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw).

However, if there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be placed according to their respective goal difference. But if the equality still remains then a shoot-out competition will be played to get the winner.

Indian 18-man team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh. (ANI)