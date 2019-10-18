Hockey India logo
Hockey India logo

Hockey India announces 18-man team for Olympic Qualifiers

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India">Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-man Men's Hockey team for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha which are scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Manpreet Singh will lead the team during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.
In the qualifiers, India will compete against Russia. The team's coach Graham Reid said they have picked a balanced side.
"After a good preparation tour in Belgium, it was always going to be a very difficult decision to pick the best 18 players for this tournament. We have chosen a well-balanced side with a number of good flexible options. We now need to focus on strategies against Russia, and ensure we are at our best when we step onto the field on 1st and 2nd November," Reid said in a statement.
The winners of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha will qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw).
However, if there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be placed according to their respective goal difference. But if the equality still remains then a shoot-out competition will be played to get the winner.
Indian 18-man team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture with his mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared an adorable picture with his mother.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:50 IST

All set for tomorrow, says Kohli ahead of third Test against South Africa

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence saying that they are 'all set for tomorrow'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:34 IST

India announces 18-member women's squad for FIH Hockey Olympic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Friday named the 18-member women's squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The Indian team remained unchanged from their Tour of England. Rani will lead the team in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Sultan of Johor Cup: India play out draw against Great Britain

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian junior men's hockey team played out a brilliant 3-3 draw against Great Britain in their final round-robin game at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:40 IST

David de Gea's injury not as bad as feared, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that David de Gea's injury is 'not as bad as feared'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:06 IST

Gus Poyet hails Mason Mount's technique

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former Chelsea player Gus Poyet has praised Mason Mount's technique, saying that his timing is something that cannot be coached.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:53 IST

Wicket-keeping is a thankless job: Wriddhiman Saha

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the final Test against South Africa, Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday said wicket-keeping is a 'tough' and 'thankless' job.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:32 IST

BFI to hold selection committee meeting over Zareen's plea

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to call a selection committee meeting next week to discuss Zareen's plea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:28 IST

T20 World Cup 2020 is big focus: Virat Kohli

Dubai [UAE], Oct 18 (ANI): As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 is one year away, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said the tournament will be a 'big focus' and the team will use this period for preparing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan Test and T20I skipper

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan's Test and T20I skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:09 IST

Indian hockey team is in good consistency, says coach Graham Reid

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers against Russia, coach Graham Reid believes that the Indian hockey team is performing consistently as they maintained the cent per cent winning record in their Belgium tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:41 IST

MCA to hold condolence meeting for Madhav Apte

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hold a condolence meeting for former India opener Madhav Apte, who passed away late last month, on October 22.

Read More
iocl