Hockey India logo
Hockey India logo

Hockey India announces 33 players for Junior Men's National camp

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:32 IST

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Hockey India announced a list of 33 players for the upcoming Junior Men's National coaching camp on Sunday.
The list includes Goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Sahil Kumar Nayak, Defenders Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam. While, the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp are Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.
Forwards Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.
The camp is scheduled to begin on July 1. Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for a four-week camp that concludes on 27th July 2019.
The focus in the upcoming National Camp will be on trying out different combinations for future tournaments, and to also maintain their fitness as the Indian Colts team play their next tournament in October 2019.
"The results in the 8-Nations U-21 Invitational didn't quite go our way, but we have this National Camp which will be helpful in trying out different combinations and variations within the Core Probables. We have selected players who were also a part of the Core Probables in our last National Camp in May 2019, and with more training in the upcoming four weeks, the players will get the opportunity to work on their speed, agility, and fitness, along with different tactics and strategies," David John, Director High Performance said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:54 IST

CWC'19: Bairstow, Stokes help England to post 337/7 against India

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 30 (ANI): In a must-win match, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes played knocks of 111 and 79 runs respectively to allow England to post a score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:12 IST

CWC'19: Jadeja's stunning catch against England leaves Twitterati in awe

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a sensational catch to dismiss England opening batsman Jason Roy and this catch by Jadeja is being widely appreciated on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:01 IST

CWC'19: Rahul leaves field, Jadeja comes as substitute

Birmingham [UK], June 30 : Indian opener KL Rahul has gone out of the field in the ongoing match between India and England as he landed on his back in an attempt to take a catch on the boundary line.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:10 IST

National level boxer Suman Kumari who was assaulted, thanks ...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): National level boxer Suman Kumari who was allegedly assaulted by 3 men at Mominpur in Kolkata, thanked Kolkata Police for their swift action on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 16:45 IST

CWC'19: Twitterati applauds on Pant's debut in World Cup

Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): Inclusion of aggressive India batsman Rishab Pant in the side against England in the highly anticipated match was praised by Twitterati on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:34 IST

Thiago Silva wants Neymar to stay in PSG

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): As the rumours regarding Neymar departing from Paris Saint-Germain are proliferating, his team-mate Thiago Silva said that he wants the 27-year-old to stay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 14:58 IST

CWC'19: England won toss, opt to bat first against India

Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:55 IST

Messi is the greatest player in history: Thiago Silva

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): Ahead of Brazil's clash against Argentina in Copa America semi-final, former Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva hailed Lionel Messi as the 'greatest player history'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:44 IST

Mitchell Starc prioritising Cup over records

Melbourne [Australia], June 30 (ANI): Despite being on the brink of surpassing legendary Australia bowler Glenn McGrath's World Cup record, pacer Mitchell Star said that scripting the feat would not mean much to him if his side does not win the trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:48 IST

Angel Di Maria backs Messi's Copa America score

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): Although Argentina star Lionel Messi has not been able to score many goals in the Copa America, he got backing from his team-mate Angel Di Maria, who said that the 32-year old is giving his everything and doing very well.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:10 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch during India-England clash

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Two top of the table teams in the ICC's one-day international rankings, India and England, are set to vie each other in an ineluctable World Cup clash on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:20 IST

Hyderabad: Budding cricketer seeks aid from govt to represent India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): With an aim to play for India one day, Syed Abdul Aziz, a budding cricketer, is awaiting financial support from the government as the 17-year old's family is finding it hard to make ends meet.

Read More
iocl