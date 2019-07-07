Hockey India Logo
Hockey India announces 34 players for Men's National camp

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Hockey India announces 34 players for the India Men's National coaching camp on Sunday. The camp will begin from July 8 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru and will conclude on August 11.
The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid for the six-week camp, following which the Indian team will travel to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Test Event to be played between India, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand starting on August 17.
Players called-up for national camp include goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. Defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Jarmanpreet Singh have received a call-up for the camp while Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ashis Kumar Topno, Yashdeep Siwach, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim, Raj Kumar Pal will report.
Forwards Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Sumit Kumar, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh and Ramandeep Singh have been asked to report for the camp.
"We will review our previous performance at the FIH Men's Series Final Bhubaneswar and discuss among ourselves the shortcomings and how we can collectively improve our performance in the lead up to the Olympic Qualification in November. The next three-four months will be crucial and everything we do will be aimed at raising the bar in all aspects of the game," Graham Reid said.
He further expressed that he will be watching closely the progress of every player and no one must take their place in the team for granted.
"The support staff and I will be closely monitoring the progress of every player during this National Camp so in that sense each session is going to be important and we would expect nothing but 100 per cent from every player. The current pool of players assures of healthy competition and I am looking forward to the next six weeks," Reid added. (ANI)

