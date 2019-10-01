Hockey India logo
Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.
The tournament will commence from October 12 in Malaysia.
Team India will face Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and Great Britain in the round-robin league stage.
The 18 players include goalkeepers Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan.
Defenders include Sanjay (Vice-Captain), Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Pratap Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor (Captain), Yashdeep Siwach and Sharda Nand Tiwari
The Midfielders called-up for the showpiece event are Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem and Maninder Singh.
Forwards Dilpreet Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, Gursahibjit Singh Uttam Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar and Shilanand Lakra. (ANI)

