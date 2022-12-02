Hockey India announces Trophy Tour ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): With less than 50 days left for the start of the highly-anticipated FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Hockey India on Friday announced a Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will be taken across various parts of the country.

The tour will officially kick off from December 5 with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey in Bhubaneswar.

The prestigious trophy will travel across 12 states and one Union territory, before returning to Bhubaneswar. The 21-day tour will see the trophy move across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, before finally returning to Odisha on December 25, 2022, after which, the trophy will go on a tour of the state of Odisha.

Trophy tour schedule:

-December 5, 2022

Bhubaneswar, OD

-December 6, 2022

Kolkata, WB

-December 7, 2022

Imphal, MN

-December 8, 2022

Guwahati, AS

-December 9, 2022

-December 10, 2022

Jamshedpur, JH



-December 11, 2022

Ranchi, JH

-December 12, 2022

Lucknow, UP

-December 13, 2022

UP/Punjab

-December 14, 2022

Amritsar, PB

-December 15, 2022

Sonipat, HR



-December 16, 2022

Delhi



-December 17, 2022

Delhi



-December 18, 2022

Bhopal, MP

-December 19, 2022

-December 20, 2022

Mumbai, MN



-December 21, 2022

Chennai, TN



-December 22, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, KE



December 23, 2022

December 24, 2022

Bengaluru, KA



December 25, 2022

Trophy reaches Bhubaneswar for Odisha tour

Addressing the Trophy Tour, Dr Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President, said as per a release from Hockey India, "The idea behind the initiative is to give the hockey fans across parts of the country an opportunity to glimpse of the prestigious trophy that all the teams will be competing for. The Indian fans have always been passionate about hockey and will be eager to cheer for their home team in the upcoming tournament. We believe the tour will give the fans a chance to stay connected with the sport and send their best wishes to the Indian team before they begin the campaign."



The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will begin from January 13, 2022 and will go on till January 29. Hosts India, who are placed in Pool D, along with Spain, England, and Wales, opening their campaign against Spain on January 13 as well.



Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales are the 16 teams, who will be competing in the tournament. (ANI)

