Hockey India Awards good initiative to recognise players efforts: Coaches

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited third Hockey India Annual Awards 2019, Indian women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed that this is a great initiative to recognise the efforts of our athletes.

"Hockey India Annual Awards is a good initiative that recognises the efforts of the players which is also a reflection on the efforts of the support staff. Over the past months, Women's Hockey has received many accolades and awards and I am happy for the team," Marijne said.

"I have always believed that if one player scores the goal then it is because the entire team has worked together to score that goal. So, if any individual is winning an award, then I would think that the entire team has been recognised/awarded through that player," he added.

Indian men's team coach Graham Reid is delighted about recognition to the players at the Hockey India Awards.

"The Hockey India Awards recognise the talent and commitment of several players from within the core group. The fact that players from each line (Forward, Midfielder, Defender, Goalkeeper) are being recognised, acknowledges the team nature of the game. I believe in rewarding excellence and it can be a motivation for players to continue to improve and strive for further success in the future," said Reid.

The event is set to be held in New Delhi later in the day. These awards will be given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game of hockey. (ANI)

