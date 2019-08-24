Hockey India condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also a huge supporter of hockey.

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, president of Hockey India (HI) condoled Jaitley's demise. "I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley. He was not just a political icon, but an astute statesman and an avid sports lover," he said.

"Jaitley always supported Indian Hockey throughout his career and will be remembered fondly. On behalf of Hockey India, our sincere prayers that his soul finds eternal peace, and our heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.

One of his various contributions to the sport of hockey was in November 2018, when Jaitley launched a coffee-table book titled, "Hockey: A Saga of Triumph, Pain, and Dreams", in a zest to document the triumphs and tears of Indian hockey.

Earlier in the day, confirming the senior leader's demise, the Protocol Division of All India Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS) stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed as Finance Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

