Hockey India congratulates veteran striker SV Sunil on incredible career spanning over 13 years

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Hockey India congratulated veteran forward and star striker SV Sunil, who on Friday called time on his illustrious career with the Indian men's hockey team.

The Arjuna Awardee from Somwarpet in Coorg made a memorable international debut in 2007 at the Asia Cup in 2007 which India won after beating Pakistan in the final. Since then, there has been no looking back for the speedy striker who was part of India's incredible rise in global hockey.

The two-time Olympian remained the cynosure of the Indian forwardline for over a decade with fine performances. He was part of the Indian team that won Gold in the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy, Silver in the same event in 2012.

He has to his credit a Gold and a Bronze medal from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games respectively. He was also part of the Gold Medal-winning team in the Asia Cup 2017. He played an instrumental role in the team's historic Silver medal wins at the 2016 and 2018 FIH Champions Trophy.

In his long-serving career, Sunil also led the forwardline in the 2015 World League Final where the team won a Bronze Medal and he was also part of the team that won Bronze in the same event in 2017 in Bhubaneswar. He also has a Silver medal from the Commonwealth Games 2014 to his credit.

Congratulating SV Sunil for his contribution to Indian hockey, Gyanendro Ningombam, Hockey India President said, "SV Sunil has been an inspiration to an entire generation of young hockey players. His commitment to the game and discipline was unmatched and he has given Indian hockey some very memorable performances. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on a fantastic career. I wish him the very best for his future endeavours." (ANI)