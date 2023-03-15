Hockey India congratulates Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps for India.

He achieved this milestone during India's match against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 being played here in the spectacular Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

The youngster has been part of India's several incredible performances including the historic Bronze Medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.



Vivek, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, made an impressive start to his career in the Junior India side. He Captained the team which took part at the 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup, where he led his side to the Bronze Medal. He also was part of the Indian team that won a Silver Medal at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic games held in Buenos Aires.

After his strong performances with the Junior team, Vivek was called up for the Senior National Camp in SAI, Bengaluru, and swiftly progressed into making his Senior debut at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand in 2018. He became the second-youngest player ever to debut for India at 17 years, 10 months and 22 days. He was a part of the Silver Medal winning team at the FIH Men's Champions Trophy in Breda, and the Bronze Medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games. After an impressive string of performances at the 2019 FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar where India claimed the Gold medal, Vivek was named the best youngest player at the tournament.

In the same year, he also won the 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year Award. In the 8 games Vivek played for the Indian men's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, he scored one goal as India secured the Bronze Medal. He was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2021 for his contributions in Tokyo. He played a very crucial role for India in the midfield at the FIH Pro League 2021-22, where India finished third.

"I am really thrilled to receive my 100th international match jersey here in Rourkela where fans have always turned up in big numbers to cheer and support us. I am very fortunate to have the support of my team at every crucial juncture in my career and I am thankful to the Seniors who have guided me along the way. I have had the opportunity to play alongside players who I have idolized like Sardar Singh and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the team's success," Hockey India quoted Vivek as saying.

Congratulating the youngster on his accomplishment, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps for India. It is an incredible accomplishment and I wish he continues to show his eagerness and talent in helping India achieve greater success in world hockey. This must be a very proud moment for him to achieve this milestone in front of the home crowd." (ANI)

