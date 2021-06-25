Hockey India continues celebrations for 73rd Olympic Day

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Hockey India continued to celebrate the 73rd Olympic Day on Thursday with its member units carrying out more activities showcasing Olympic values among the young children, players, coaches, and administrative staff.

The activities were organised keeping in mind the social distancing and safety guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hockey India Member Units will be conducting activities and continuing the celebrations for Olympic Day through the week of 21st June 2021.

The theme for this year's Olympic Day celebrations is the Year of the Youth and keeping that in mind, Hockey India's Member Units marked this special Olympic Day in the year of Olympics with activities that spread the message of spirit of sportsmanship and unity through hockey-focused activities including quizzes, drawing competitions and essay writing competitions on Olympic Day and Olympic values, along with spreading awareness on the importance of healthy living, staying indoors and staying fit.

Through the activities conducted for Olympic Day, it was Hockey India's ambition to strengthen the link that children, young people and adults have with the sport, and through these activities it brought together people from different walks of life, different age groups, without any gender and physical biases, to provide an opportunity to reminisce their favourite Olympic moments and promote the Olympic values.

Speaking on the occasion, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "It has been absolutely brilliant to see the Member Units conduct various activities for the celebration of Olympic Day during the course of one week. The activities will certainly help one and all to understand the importance of Olympic Day."

"Activities such as essay writing and drawing competitions certainly help raise awareness about the Olympics and it has been great to see adults and children enjoy each and every activity that has taken place. The Olympic Day is a very special day for all of us and it's been fantastic to see the way it's being celebrated," he added.

Olympic Day was first introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.



The goal was to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender or athletic ability. Marking the 73rd Olympic Day, Hockey India through various activities endorsed International Olympic Committee's campaign and themes of #StrongerTogether as we inch closer to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The hockey community from across the country was united in sending their celebrations to Hockey India in the form of pictures and videos.

Among many such activities organised by the various Member Units on Thursday, Hockey Gujarat organised a drawing competition for children, while Hockey Maharashtra conducted various activities like art and craft competition, wellness & hockey skills videos.

Hockey Chandigarh honoured Olympians on the occasion of Olympic Day along with conducting an exhibition hockey match to promote the sport of Hockey, meanwhile Hockey Madhya Pradesh carried out activities of tree plantation and displayed Hockey skills and drills videos.

SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy organized a drawing activity, while Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy conducted online competitions for art / craft, articles and skill videos for Olympic Day. Canara Bank made a special video with Olympians who sent their wishes for the Indian Hockey teams for their upcoming Tokyo Olympic campaign.

Ghumanhera Riser's Academy organised a practice hockey match to raise awareness about the Olympic Day, while Citizen Hockey XI conducted a quiz competition on Olympians and Olympic Sports to mark the 73rd Olympic Day.

Hockey Bengal organised online contests on drawing skill with stick and ball and essay writing, while Hockey Bihar carried out online quiz competitions and hockey skills coaching clinics.

Hockey Himachal celebrated the Olympic Day by organising an exhibition match, meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Hockey conducted essay writing and poster making competitions. Hockey Jharkhand celebrated the Olympic Day with utmost enthusiasm and involved themselves in drawing and essay writing competitions, tree plantation and showcased some Hockey skills. (ANI)

