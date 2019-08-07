Hockey India donates Rs 31 lakh to Odisha CM Relief Fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hockey India's President Md Mushtaque Ahmad along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra jointly presented a cheque of Rs 31 lakh to the Odisha CM Relief Fund on Wednesday.

The cheque was given to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Cyclone Fani, which hit the state on May 3, had caused extensive damage in Odisha. Despite the losses, FIH Men's Series Finals was successfully conducted in June in Bhubaneswar.

Previously, Hockey India had announced that the body would be donating the entire amount of ticket sales collection from FIH Series Finals tournament to Odisha CM Relief Fund.

As per government assessment report released on Tuesday, Odisha suffered loss and damage amounting to Rs 24,176 crore with the infrastructure sector being the hardest hit due to cyclone Fani.

CM Naveen Patnaik had released damage, loss and need assessment report on the cyclone in the presence of United Nations resident coordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien, representatives of World Bank, Asian Development Bank. (ANI)