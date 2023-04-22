'Hockey India Ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan' promises to take sport to remote parts of country

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Taking hockey to remote parts of the country, the national governing body has initiated the 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan' program with an aim to engage all the districts to host regular coaching camps and intra-district competition.

After the success of 1st Hockey India Zonal Championships held across North, South, East and West Zones, the National Sports Federation has urged all the State Member Units to work closely with their respective district associations and ensure they host regular activities to help promote hockey and scout talent.

Speaking about the official communication made to all State Member Units, Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "As part of Hockey India's drive to have hockey tournaments at every level and to motivate State and District Member Units, Hockey India recently deployed four officials in each of the four zones (North, South, East, and West) to brief our State and District Units on why hosting these tournaments and coaching camps are essential not only to develop the sport but also to build a strong sports culture among the youth in their respective state. These tournaments create a sense of identity for players and promote active participation."



According to Hockey India, each state should organise district and state-level tournaments throughout the year, with respective teams for state championships chosen based on their performance in the district championship. Furthermore, the state championships aid in the selection of the state team for the Hockey India National Championships.

Secretary General of Hockey India, Bhola Nath Singh suggested dividing the state and district level tournaments into six categories in line with National Championship.

"The State and District level tournaments, like the National Championship, must be divided into six categories: Senior Men, Senior Women, Junior Men, Junior Women, Sub Junior Men, and Sub Junior Women. We have mandated that the teams for the State Championship must be chosen based on their performance in the District Championship. As part of Hockey India's initiative to bring hockey to every city, colony, block and village, Hockey India office bearers are ensuring that these tournaments and coaching camps take place regularly," Singh said.

Several State Member Units including the Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Arunachal, have already begun these competitions and coaching camps at the district level. Districts such as Simdega, Jammu, Jamtara, Hardoi, Muzzafarpur, Upper Subansiri, Jharsuguda and Villianur have already completed hosting age-group level matches and coaching camps.

As part of the 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan program', hockey sticks and balls were also distributed in various states while Hockey India office bearers are in constant communication with their Member Units to further facilitate and provide any support needed in promoting the sport. (ANI)

