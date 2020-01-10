Hockey India lauds skipper Rani on being nominated for World Games Athlete of Year 2019

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday congratulated Indian women's hockey team captain Rani on being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019.

This will be the 6th edition of the International World Games Association (IWGA) initiative that recognises and honours an athlete or a team for their outstanding performance in 2019, or for their social commitment or particularly fair behaviour.

The 25 athletes nominated for this award from 25 sports have been recommended by their International Federations and in Rani's case, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has recommended her name for the award for her outstanding performance and her ability to lead by example. She was instrumental in India qualifying for the first time in back-to-back Olympic Games.

Last year, the Acrobatic Gymnastics couple Mariia Chernova and Georgii Pataraia (Russia) won the title with 159,348 votes, just ahead of American Powerlifter Jennifer Thompson with 152,865 votes.

"We at Hockey India are elated by the news of Rani being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019. She indeed is a huge inspiration to many in the country and has made her own mark in the sport," said Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad in a statement.

"We are very proud of her achievements and contribution to women's hockey in India. We hope this nomination comes as an inspiration to many other aspiring players who wish to emulate Rani's success. We urge all hockey fans to vote for Rani and also continue to support Rani and the Indian Women's Team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," he added. (ANI)

