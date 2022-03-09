Hockey India name 22-member women's team for FIH Pro League matches against Germany

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday named a 22-member women's team that will take on World No.5 Germany in the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey Pro League matches at home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The matches will be held over the weekend on March 12 and 13, 2022 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium.



The team will be led by Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka. The Indian team will see two new faces in promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale of Hockey Maharashtra and striker Deepika Jr of Hockey Haryana who was picked in the Senior Core group following an impressive performance in the Hockey India National Championship.

The 22-member squad for the double-header against Germany includes Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Akshata Abaso Dhekale while the midfielders selected are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur and Sonika who returns to the team after nearly two years. The forward line will see Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur and Deepika Jr. Additionally, Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary, Namita Toppo have been named as standbys for the double-header.

Talking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach of Indian Women's Hockey Team said, "It's an exciting time for us playing yet again two back-to-back Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent. Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience and we're looking to build on our performance vs Spain." (ANI)

