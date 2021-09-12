Hockey India names 25 players for senior women's nat'l coaching camp

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): After a memorable outing in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where the Indian women's hockey team secured a historic fourth place, Hockey India has called up 25 players for the senior women's national coaching camp scheduled to begin in SAI, Bengaluru on September 13.

The core group which also includes the 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will report on Sunday, for the national camp which will conclude on October 20, Hockey India release stated.

The core probable group includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Udita who were part of the Indian Team at Tokyo Olympics. Experienced players Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp along with Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary who have been moved to the senior core group from the junior ranks.



Meanwhile, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the junior Indian women's team's ongoing national coaching camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru. Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the junior national camp.

The junior women's core group is currently preparing for the all-important FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held later this year in South Africa.

"I believe the players are looking forward to regroup at the National Camp in Bengaluru. While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better. An important year is coming up with big tournaments and I am sure this camp will be the beginning of a good season ahead," expressed Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam. (ANI)

