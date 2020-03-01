Hockey India names 32 probables for men's national camp

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday named 32 probables for the men's national camp, which begins at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Bengaluru from March 2.

The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid for the four-week coaching camp ahead of the team's tour to Germany and England where they will play their FIH Pro League games.

Reid said the camp will focus on being consistent "across all quarters" ahead of Germany and England challenge in the FIH Pro League.

"One of the takeaways from the matches we played at the FIH Hockey Pro League was that we have proven to ourselves that we can produce good results against the best teams in the world. It's a step forward in building self-belief," he said.

"It also shows that the things we have been focusing on are working. But we still need to be more consistent not only across matches but also across all quarters," added Reid, recalling the team's performance in the matches against the world's top three teams in the FIH Pro League so far.

"The four-week camp will bring the focus back on our skill -- tackling, goal shooting, trapping. We also need to work on our attacking abilities, especially to move the ball from attacking 25 into the circle. After this camp, we will go to Germany and England to play against Germany and England which we help us further assess improvements required as we work toward the 2020 Olympic Games," he said.

The camp features PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, S V Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, and Chinglensana Singh. (ANI)

