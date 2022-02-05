Hockey India names 33 core probables for junior women camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Core Probable Group for the Junior Women's camp to prepare for major international tournaments this year including the FIH Women's Junior World Cup.



The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Centre. Initially, 65 players were picked based on their performance at the Hockey India annual domestic tournaments.



The new core group includes goalkeepers Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, and Kurmapu Ramya. Defenders Preeti, Neelam, Mamita Oram, Mahima Tete, Nishi Yadav, Sanskriti Sarwan, Kajal Bara, Manita, and Manju Chorsiya have been called up while midfielders Vaishnavi Phalke, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Hritika Singh, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Jyoti Chhatri, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu and Hina Bano have also been named in the list.



Forwards Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Taranpreet Kaur, Rutuja Pisal, Madugula Bhavani, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Aanchal Sahu are also part of the Core group.





Speaking about the Core Group, Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach, Women's Hockey Team said, "This is a talented group of players who have shown great promise in these past few weeks. They have good potential to further improve their game and be ready for some important tournaments this year including the FIH Women's Junior World Cup yet to be played in South Africa."

The 33-member crore probable group is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, Kurmapu Ramya.

Defenders: Preeti, Neelam, Mamita Oram, Mahima Tete, Nishi Yadav, Sanskriti Sarwan, Kajal Bara, Manita, Manju Chorsiya.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Hritika Singh, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Jyoti Chhatri, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Hina Bano.

Forwards: Annu,Beauty Dungdung,Taranpreet Kaur, Rutuja Pisal,Madugula Bhavani,Mumtaz Khan,Deepika Soreng, Chandana J,Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Aanchal Sahu. (ANI)

