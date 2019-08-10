Hockey India logo
Hockey India names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced 33 players for the upcoming junior men's national coaching camp, which is scheduled to begin on August 12.
The Indian junior men's team is scheduled to take part in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup 2019 later this year in October, therefore the focus of the national camp will be on maintaining the fitness and rhythm of the players.
"The players selected for the national coaching camp remains the same from our last camp in July, and the aim for us is to make sure that the players maintain their fitness, agility and rhythm," Director High Performance, David John said.
"Apart from that, we have the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup 2019 coming up later this year, and the camp will be utilized to make sure that we are preparing the Core Probables in the best way possible and to make sure that they are prepared to compete against the teams participating in that tournament," he added.
The players will undergo a training and conditioning camp at the national training camp, and the list includes:
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak.
Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari and Niraj Kumar Waribam.
Midfielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand and Arshdeep Singh.
Junior men's national coaching camp is scheduled to begin from August 12 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru Campus. The camp will conclude on August 31. (ANI)

iocl