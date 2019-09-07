Hockey India names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the junior men's national coaching camp, which is scheduled to begin from September 9.

Players will report at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Bengaluru campus for the four-week camp that will conclude on October 7 ahead of the team's departure for 9th Sultan of Johor Cup (Jr Men) in Malaysia.

Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual tournament, which begins on October 12 and will feature a formidable line-up of teams such as Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, Japan, India, and hosts Malaysia.

The 33 players include goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Sahil Kumar Nayak.

Defenders include Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, and Niraj Kumar Waribam.

The Midfielders called-up for the camp are Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to report for the camp.

The group has been playing together for over a year now and they understand the team's shortcomings, which need to be niggled out ahead of the Sultan of Johor Cup where the Indian side had won a silver medal in the previous edition.

"The good thing about this group is that the players have been playing together for a while and they very well understand the style of hockey, disciplined structure and quality they need to bring to the team," said David John, High-Performance Director. (ANI)

