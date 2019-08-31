Hockey India logo
Hockey India logo

Hockey India names 33 players for men's national coaching camp

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the national senior men's coaching camp ahead of Belgium tour.
The camp is scheduled to begin from September 2 and will conclude on September 22. The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru on September 1 to prepare for the upcoming Belgium tour later in September and the Olympics Qualifiers in October/November.
The list includes goalkeepers P R Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dispan Tirkey have been called-up.
Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ashish Kumar Topno, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim and Raj Kumar Pal have been included in the list.
Forwards Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Gursahibjit Singh, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay have been called-up for the camp.
Following the team's recent victory in the Olympic Test Event final against New Zealand led by defender Harmanpreet Singh, the campers will focus on remaining consistent in their performance.
"We have built some good momentum with this group over the last few months. The athletes will come to this camp keen and ready to improve on all aspects of team performance. Creating more quality opportunities, improving our defensive capabilities and working together to make each other better are the key aspects of this camp," Reid said.
Ried added that the tour of Belgium in September will be a great platform for the Indian men's side to prepare for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in October/November.
"At the end of September, we will travel to Europe to play and train with some of the best competition in the world. We need to be prepared for that, which will provide a great platform for the qualifiers in October/November," Reid said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:18 IST

Women's cricket: PCB announces schedule for home series against...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh women's team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes Denis Kudla, reaches round of 16

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Denis Kundla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match of the ongoing US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:21 IST

Feeling good on making Test debut, says Rahkeem Cornwall

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who made his Test debut against India in the second Test said, 'it was a good feeling.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:51 IST

India vs West Indies: Pitch was challenging to bat on, says...

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who played a knock of 55-run against West Indies in the second Test said that the wicket was challenging for batting as the ball was moving in the first session.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:24 IST

Jamaica Test: India posts 264/5 on day one against Windies

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 02:16 IST

Aswatha Narayana wins gold in World Skills event in Russia

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Aswatha Narayana, who bagged a gold medal in the World Skills event in Kazan, Russia has said he felt pride in representing and winning for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

US Open: Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams progress to Round 4

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty and America's Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (local time) after winning their respective third-round matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:26 IST

US Open: Federer cruises into fourth round

New York [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Roger Federer entered the fourth round of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Sanchez needed to go, says Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): After forward Alexis Sanchez's transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan, the former club's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the player needed to leave the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:33 IST

Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was added to India A squad on Friday for the fourth and fifth ODI matches against South Africa A.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:28 IST

Vivian Richards falls sick during live show, gets carried off the field

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards fell sick during the pre-analysis show of the India-West Indies second Test match on Friday and had to be carried off the field from Sabina Park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:24 IST

Squad for Board President's XI announced for warm-up matches...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the squad for Board President's XI for two warm-up matches against South Africa Women.

Read More
iocl