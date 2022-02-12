Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players have been selected on the basis of performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events last year.

The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India Junior Men's Hockey team.

Highlighting the importance of the Junior Men's National Camp, India Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step."

"We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," Reid added.



List of players:

GOALKEEPERS:

Amritpal Singh

Bikramjit Singh

Deepak

Himwaan Sihag

Mohith H.S

Sahil

Prathik Nigam

Ankit Malik

DEFENDERS:

Sharda Nand Tiwari

Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh

Akashdeep Singh

Sunil Jojo

Cyril Lugun

Albert Dungdung

Amandeep Lakra

Aravind

Atish Dodrai

Gujot Singh

Kaviarasan R

Navjot Singh

Pritam Toppo

Ravneet Singh

Rohit

Sachin Dungdung



MIDFIELDERS:

Vishnu Kant Singh

Ankit Pal

Abdul Ahad

Akash

Ankush

Ashim Tirkey

Denis Kerketta

Dhilipan

Jaswinder Singh

Pankaj

Pradeep Singh

Prasenjit Dev

Rajbeer Singh

Rajinder Singh

Turtan Minz

Samir Surin

Johnson Purthy

Amir Ali

Sourabh Anand Khushwaha



FORWARDS:

Uttam Singh

Araijeet Singh Hundal

Sudeep Chirmako

Amandeep

Boby Singh Dhami

Aditya Lalage

Agand Bir Singh

Arun Sahani

Bhavin Kushalappa K.R

Birsa Oreya

Chiran Medappa

Deepak

Himanshu Sanik

Lekkala Hitesh Rao

Mohit Karma

Poovanna Cb

R. Nishi Deva Arul

Akshay Avadh

Sathish B

Taleb Shah

Pratap Kishanrao Shinde

Abhishek Pratap Singh (ANI)