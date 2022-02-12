Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.
The players have been selected on the basis of performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events last year.
The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India Junior Men's Hockey team.
Highlighting the importance of the Junior Men's National Camp, India Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step."
"We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," Reid added.
List of players:
GOALKEEPERS:
Amritpal Singh
Bikramjit Singh
Deepak
Himwaan Sihag
Mohith H.S
Sahil
Prathik Nigam
Ankit Malik
DEFENDERS:
Sharda Nand Tiwari
Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh
Akashdeep Singh
Sunil Jojo
Cyril Lugun
Albert Dungdung
Amandeep Lakra
Aravind
Atish Dodrai
Gujot Singh
Kaviarasan R
Navjot Singh
Pritam Toppo
Ravneet Singh
Rohit
Sachin Dungdung
MIDFIELDERS:
Vishnu Kant Singh
Ankit Pal
Abdul Ahad
Akash
Ankush
Ashim Tirkey
Denis Kerketta
Dhilipan
Jaswinder Singh
Pankaj
Pradeep Singh
Prasenjit Dev
Rajbeer Singh
Rajinder Singh
Turtan Minz
Samir Surin
Johnson Purthy
Amir Ali
Sourabh Anand Khushwaha
FORWARDS:
Uttam Singh
Araijeet Singh Hundal
Sudeep Chirmako
Amandeep
Boby Singh Dhami
Aditya Lalage
Agand Bir Singh
Arun Sahani
Bhavin Kushalappa K.R
Birsa Oreya
Chiran Medappa
Deepak
Himanshu Sanik
Lekkala Hitesh Rao
Mohit Karma
Poovanna Cb
R. Nishi Deva Arul
Akshay Avadh
Sathish B
Taleb Shah
Pratap Kishanrao Shinde
Abhishek Pratap Singh (ANI)
Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2022 14:09 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.