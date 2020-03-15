Hockey India requests countrymen to take care of good hygiene amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India through its mascot "Olly' on Sunday requested everyone to take care of good hygiene, wash hands frequently and stay hydrated.

Taking to twitter Hockey India wrote, "Olly has a message for you! TurtlePublic address loudspeaker. Olly requests everyone to take good care of themselves, wash hands frequently, maintain hygiene and stay hydrated. We are in it together! #IndiaKaGame @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports."



Olly was the official mascot of the Men's World Cup in 2018 held at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16 in Bhubaneswar.

India made a quarterfinal exit after losing to the Netherlands 2-1. Belgium won the title after defeating the Netherlands in the penalty shootout 3-2.

India will like to better their performance in the 2023 edition of the World Cup which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. (ANI)

