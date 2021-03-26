Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Haryana, Jharkhand to compete in final

Jind (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins in their respective semi-final matches of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Haryana booked their place in the final with a resounding 7-0 win against Manipur Hockey in the first semi-final. Prikshit Panchal (7', 29') scored two goals while Jeetpal (15'), Sumit (24'), Amit Khasa (46'), Sukhwinder (58') and Amandeep (60') scored a goal each to complete Hockey Haryana's commanding win.

Hockey Haryana coach Gurvinder Singh was elated after his team reached the Final, and was confident of lifting the trophy.



He said: "We prepared very well before the start of the tournament and I couldn't have asked more from the boys in the semi-final against Manipur Hockey, who are a good team. Today we showed a lot of fight. We need to be wary of Hockey Jharkhand's threat in the Final. But I am confident that we can win the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021."

In the second semi-final, Hockey Jharkhand beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-1 in a shootout to enter the Final after it finished 2-2 in regulation time.

Hockey Jharkhand were in control after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Nmit Dohdray (3') and Abhishek Tigga (16'). Uttar Pradesh Hockey pulled one back in the fourth quarter with Raza Ali (50') scoring a field goal. With just one minute left for full time, Shahrukh Ali (59') scored to level scores 2-2. Hockey Jharkhand goalkeeper Duga Munda saved three of Uttar Pradesh Hockey's attempts in the shootout.

"Our target was to reach the Semi Final but I'm delighted that the boys held their nerve today," Hockey Jharkhand coach Adam Horo said after his side's thrilling win in the Semi Final. "I am delighted that we have reached the final. Honestly, I was nervous before the shootout as we didn't get enough practice time but our goalkeeper was fantastic. As a coach, I am proud of my boys," Horo added.

The final match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand will be played on Thursday. (ANI)

