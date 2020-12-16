Hockey India to organise another online coaching course

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday announced that they will conduct the HI Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' coaching course (online) through the virtual medium and interested applicants can enroll via the open forum.

"After the successful organization of the Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (online) in September/October earlier this year, Hockey India has once again called for applications of interested and aspiring coaches to apply through an open forum and only 70 slots will be available for the online course, which will be held on December 22 and 23. The candidates have to submit their application before December 18," Hockey India said in a release.

"Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have coached either a district, school or university hockey team for at least three years or he/she should have played national level/ All India University level for at least three years," it added.



This course is targeted at coaches/potential coaches who have not attended any HI Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Course in the past.

Since the launch of HI Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels.

Candidates who successfully pass the HI Level 'Basic' Coaching Course would become eligible to attend the Level '1' Coaching Course in the future. There is no participation fee to attend the Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (Online). Only those candidates who successfully complete the Level '1' Coaching Course will be provided the necessary certification.

A simplified education structure aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. Once a candidate progresses from the HI Coaching Education Pathway Levels, they are then eligible to enroll for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

"The Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (Online) was organized very successfully in September/ October 2020; therefore, we are delighted to organize the course through a virtual medium once again. The Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (online) is an excellent platform for aspiring coaches. The course will certainly help the candidates understand the basics of hockey coaching properly and lay down a strong foundation for themselves before they move on to higher levels of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India. (ANI)

