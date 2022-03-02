Hockey India to organize Umpires Online Workshops 2022

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Hockey India is all set to organize the Umpires Online Workshops 2022 in March.

The 'Level 1' of the online workshop will begin from Wednesday for which 85 candidates, comprising 33 females and 52 males, nominated and registered through over 24 Hockey India Member Units across India.

An introductory session is being conducted on March 2, where all the relevant details and information regarding the Umpires Online Workshop 2022 will be communicated.

Hockey India will provide the nominated Umpires with an opportunity to receive interactive learning/study material to keep them updated with the latest rules/regulations through Hockey India Online workshops, along with an assessment by the highly experienced team of Hockey India registered Umpire Managers.



There will be three Levels of sessions for Umpires starting from March 3 to 31, 2022. The Level 1 sessions are designed to provide the candidates basic knowledge of the latest FIH Rules and Regulations of Hockey, Officials' Roles and Responsibilities, etc.

In order to achieve Level 2, a candidate has to pass an Online Test based on the Level 1 session attended earlier. Level 3 sessions are based on FIH General Tournament Regulations, FIH guidelines for fitness of Umpires, information on match reports and statistics for technical officials (Judges), HI Grading Guidelines, the importance of performance feedback reports and various other operational knowledge.

After the completion of the Level 3 workshops, the final assessment of the eligible candidates are made through an Online Viva.

"Hockey India is returning with Online Umpires Online Workshops once again this year, after the immense success in the past couple of years of these sessions. Hockey India believes that adding more match officials to our officiating system is of equal importance as we conduct various national tournaments across the country in the coming year. We hope the sessions replicate the success of the previous years in 2022 as well," Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said in a statement.

The selected Umpires would also receive an opportunity to officiate as Umpires at the Hockey India sanctioned All India Sub Junior and Junior category Tournaments and National Championships, and will get an opportunity to become a Hockey India registered Umpires on the basis of assessment done by the experienced Hockey India registered Umpire Managers. (ANI)

