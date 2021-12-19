Hockey Junior National C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Puducherry, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan win on Day-4

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Day four of the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu saw Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Delhi Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Bihar, Assam Hockey and Hockey Rajasthan earn wins over Hockey Himachal, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Jharkhand, Goans Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey respectively.

In Pool F, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Himachal 6 - 0, led by a hat-trick from Sathish B (20', 22', 34') and one goal each from Manojkumar (48'), Aravind (49') and Muthukumar K (55').

In Pool G, Delhi Hockey registered their second win of the competition with a 4 - 1 win over Manipur Hockey. Govind Singh Bisht (2', 59') and Yogember Rawat (45', 48') scored a brace each for Delhi Hockey, while Silheiba Lisham (57') pulled one goal back for Manipur Hockey.

In the second Pool G match, Le Puducherry Hockey earned a 6 - 2 victory over Hockey Gujarat. Captain Suriya S (21', 59') scored two goals for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Vetrivel (9'), Vijayaraj (11'), J. Jayaprathap (12'), and T. Manikkavasagan (51') followed up with one goal each. Ajaykumar Baria (10') and Abhay Gupta (14') scored one goal each for Hockey Gujarat.

In Pool H, goals from Subal Kerketta (45', 56'), Sanchit Horo (19') and Captain Sachin Dungdung (53') earned Hockey Bihar a 4 - 1 win over Hockey Jharkhand, who pulled one goal back through Denis Kerketta (43').



In the second Pool H encounter, Assam Hockey defeated Goans Hockey by a narrow 2 - 0 margin. Neck Ali (32') and Prasenjit Dev (54') got the goals for Assam Hockey.

In Pool A, Hockey Rajasthan got the better of Chhattisgarh Hockey 3 - 1. Captain Shivam (33'), Romit Pal (14') and Ajay (18') got on the score sheet for Hockey Rajasthan. Sagar Suryawanshi (52') pulled one goal back for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited their match against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in a default 5 - 0 win for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier in day three, Hockey Association of Odisha secured a 9 - 0 victory over Hockey Rajasthan, led by a hat-trick from Amandeep Lakra (26', 37', 49'), a brace from Rosan Kujur (35', 43'), and one goal each from Captain Cyril Lugun (54'), Paulus Lakra (21'), Mangal Lohar (45'), and Sudeep Chirmako (54').

In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey cruised to an 11 - 0 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. Penalty corner specialist Sharda Nand Tiwari (26', 34' 55' 59'), converted four PC opportunities. Captain Vishnukant Singh (20', 50'), Uttam Singh (28', 32'), Arun Sahani (35'), Amir Ali (47') and Suraj Singh (57') rounded off the scoring action for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. (ANI)

