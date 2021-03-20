Hockey Men National Championship: Odisha, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab secure win on day 3

Jind (Haryana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Odisha, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab registered wins on day three of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior men National Championship 2021 here in Jind on Friday.

In Pool A, Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by a comprehensive 8-0 margin in the first match of the day. Ajit Mahato (24', 53'), Oram Bilkan (7', 40') and Menjas Ekka (52', 54') scored two goals each. Abhisek Topno (21') and Satish Munda (19') scored one goal each.

In Pool C, Jharkhand eased to a 5-0 win against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Adisan Minj (18', 25') scored a couple of goals whereas Dohdray (55'), Roshan Lakra Reetik (51'), and Captain Sukhnath Guria (44') scored one goal each.



Chandigarh edged out Andhra Pradesh 2-1 in a thrilling fashion in In Pool F contest. Sagar's (16') field goal put Hockey Chandigarh in the lead but Hockey Andhra Pradesh equalised through Kotaru Teja (18'). Amit (52') scored the winner in the final quarter for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool E, Haryana beat Rajasthan 3-1. Amit Khasa (1') and Prikshit Panchal (6') gave Hockey Haryana a good start. Ajay Shaktawat (32') pulled one goal back for Hockey Rajasthan before Ravinder (42') scored Hockey Haryana's third goal.

In the final match of the day, Punjab beat Karnataka 6-0 in a Pool D game, led by Dilraj Singh's (5', 12', 53') fine hat-trick. Jaskarandeep Singh (52', 56') scored both his goals in the final quarter of the match. Sandeep Singh (25') scored one goal.

The pool match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Assam Hockey was forfeited. (ANI)

