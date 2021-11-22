Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Odisha Sports Minister reviews preparedness

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 22 (ANI): With just two days to go for the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, Odisha Sports Minister, Tusharkanti Behera visited the Kalinga Stadium and reviewed the progress of work.

Almost all of the participating teams have arrived in the host city, Bhubaneswar, and are training rigorously at the Kalinga Stadium for winning the Champions title.



According to the press release by the Sports & Youth Services Department on Sunday, Officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department and Hockey India briefed and updated him on the preparations. Aspects related to Covid management, security, infrastructure, broadcasting and hospitality, were the high points of the review.

Expressing his satisfaction with the preparedness of the event, Sports Minister said, "All mandatory arrangements and protocols are in place. I am satisfied with the timely execution of work. Our efforts are towards the safe and successful conduct of the event and I am confident, once again, along with Hockey India, Odisha will prove to be a great host."

"The infrastructure at Kalinga Hockey Stadium is an iconic and coveted stadium and all the teams have expressed their excitement to play here. I am glad to know that the players have settled in well, turf and all allied facilities of the stadium are match-ready and the visiting teams have commenced their training and practice matches. It is good to see this atmosphere here" he added. (ANI)

