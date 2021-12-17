Hockey National C'ship: Odisha, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand register win on Day 6

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra earned victories in their respective matches on day six of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 on Thursday.

In the day's opener, Odisha beat Goans 14-0 in Pool F. Sushil Dhanwar (5', 6', 9', 12', 12', 45') scored as many as six goals, while Mangra Bhengra (7', 22') netted twice and captain Abhishek Lakra (28'), Patras Tirkey (20'), Prakash Barla (36'), Prasad Kujur (47'), Biju Ekka (58') and Ajay Kumar Ekka (60') contributed a goal each for Odisha.

In another Pool F match, Bengal beat Gujarat 19-0 to advance to the Quarter Finals of the tournament. Abhishek Pratap Singh (2', 12', 14', 25', 34', 37', 39) starred with seven goals, while Nitish Neupane (21', 35', 53') bagged a hat-trick and Raushan Kumar (9', 38'), Kunjan Topno (18', 30') and Taranveer Singh (47', 54') each netted twice to help their team Bengal finish on top of the Pool F basis higher goal difference than Hockey Association of Odisha. Avoy Ekka (16'), Sanjay Paswan (26') and Saurabh Kumar Singh (44') also got on the scoresheet for Hockey Bengal.



In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh registered a comfortable 6-0 win against Assam to seal a spot in the Quarter Final of the competition. Mohammad Amir Khan (1', 7') and Mohd. Saif Khan (8', 43') netted twice, while Rishabh Sahu (21') and Deepak Patel (50') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kerala to end the campaign on a winning note. Rajendra Oram (36') and Sandeep Minj (52') were the goalscorers for Jharkhand, while Ajeesh Reji (59') got on the scoresheet for Kerala in the last Pool G match of the tournament.

The hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu finished on the top of Pool A with a dominating 11-0 win against Himachal. Karthi S (9', 11', 37', 39', 43') starred with five goals, while Sundarapandi (29', 35', 47') bagged a fine hat-trick and Pruthvi G.M (33'), Shanmugam P (42') and Silver Stalin S. (53') scored one goal each for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

In Pool H, Chhattisgarh beat Mizoram 6-1 to sign off from the competition on a winning note. Junaid Ahmed (40', 42', 51') registered a hat-trick, while Kartik Yadav (1', 35') scored two goals and Shukdev Nirmalkar (45') chipped in with a goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Captain Lalremdika (29') scored the only goal for Mizoram.

Maharashtra booked their place in the top eight with a clinical 5-1 win over Hockey Bihar. Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (14', 41', 42') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Tikaram Thakulla (37') and Venkatesh Kenche (43') contributed a goal each in Maharashtra's win. Whereas, Uday Bara (60') scored the only goal for Bihar in the last Pool H match of the tournament. (ANI)

