Hockey player Karishma Yadav receives Vikram Award from MP govt

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): International hockey player Karishma Yadav has received the Vikram Award from the Madhya Pradesh government for excellence in sports.

While expressing her delight, Karishma said, "I am very happy to be selected for this prestigious award. It is the biggest award in MP. Every player works hard to receive this award."

"I started playing hockey in 2009. I had started for a month but I continued as I liked it. I had the support of my family and they let me go out and take proper coaching which helped me achieve this. My message to all is that one should give their 100 per cent to achieve their goals. My goal is to become a part of the Olympic team," she said.

While speaking to ANI, her mother said, "My happiness is beyond words. We all supported her and everyone should support their daughters."

Today, the country is celebrating National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. The legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on sportspersons every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day. (ANI)

