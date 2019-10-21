Hockey player-turned-candidate Sandeep Singh casts vote in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Sandeep Singh, the BJP candidate from Pehowa and the former Indian hockey captain, cast his vote here on Monday.

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

BJP has fielded Singh against Congress' Mandeep Singh Chattha and INLD's Manjit Singh.

The Pehowa constituency, dominated by Jat Sikhs, is a significant religious place and has been almost always represented either by the Congress or the INLD.

In 2014, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of INLD defeated Jai Bhagwan Sharma of BJP. In 2009 elections, Hormohinder Singh Chattha of Congress had defeated Sandhu.

The BJP has fielded three high-profile sportspersons including Singh in Haryana Assembly elections, who made the country proud with their achievements.

Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt are the newly inducted sportspersons in BJP will contest from Dadri and Baroda Assembly constituencies respectively.

The counting for Haryana and Maharashtra elections will be held on October 24. (ANI)

