Hockey WC: Lee Jungjun's brace earns Korea 2-1 win over Japan in close clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 17 (ANI): Korea edged Japan 2-1 in a tightly-contested Pool B match in the Hockey World Cup clash to win the Asian derby at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Tuesday.

Lee Jungjun scored a brace for the Korean side, netting the ball in the 8th and 23rd minutes, which proved to be the undoing of Japan in a nail-biting encounter. Nagayoshi Ken found the back of the net for the Japanese team in the first minute of the game to gain the advantage early in the match.

The Korean side defended brilliantly in the game's dying minutes to deny the Japanese side the equalizer, earning them a much-needed victory.

Korea and Japan were both coming off a loss in their opening games, seeking the first win of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

Japan, ranked 16th lost their opening game to World No 4 Germany 0-3 while defending champions Belgium ran a rampage through Korea to secure a 5-0 victory.

The first quarter saw Japan secure an early lead through Nagayoshi but the Koreans equalised through Jungjun to end the first quarter at 1-1.

Korean captain Lee Nam Yong found the back of the net in the initial minutes of the second quarter but the goal was called off after the ball failed to make contact with the stick in the penalty circle, rendering it null and void.



Korea however kept Japan under the pump as it continued attacking from the right flank. The relentless attack finally bore results for the Korean side as Jungjun struck once again to give the lead to his team.

Japan had an opportunity in the final minutes of the second quarter to find the equaliser after Jung Manjae was issued a green card and Korea were reduced to a 10-man team for two minutes. But the Japanese side failed to make use of the opportunity as the second quarter ended with Korea in lead at 2-1.

The third quarter saw Korea enjoy greater possession of the ball but the sides could not find the finishing touches to score as the quarter remained goalless.

However, the fourth quarter was full of action as both teams had ample opportunities to score through penalty corners and were persistent with their attacks making numerous penetrations into the circle.

Korea's goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon stood tall at the goalpost in the final quarter as he made brilliant saves to deny Japan the equaliser.

Japan were awarded three penalty corners in the last minute of the final quarter but a resolute Korean defence made sure they clinched a 2-1 win and secured three crucial points from the game.

Korea are now placed third in Pool B with Japan at the bottom, still searching for its first win at the World Cup. (ANI)

