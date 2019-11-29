HS Prannoy crashes out of Syed Modi International Championship

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Prannoy suffered a 21-14, 10-21, 14-21 defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei in the second-round match, which lasted for 57 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating Parupalli Kashyap and Alap Mishra respectively.

In other clashes, Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the tournament. Praneeth lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in two straight games 11-21, 17-21 while Sen was beaten by Son Wan Ho 14-21, 17-21 in the second-round clash. (ANI)

