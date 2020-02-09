India are contender for Olympic medal, says Thomas Briels

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against India in FIH Hockey Pro League clash, Hungary men's hockey team captain Thomas Briels said that the hosts are contenders for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We like the fight Indian team puts up and they are getting really at it, for me they are a contesters for Olympic medal. We like to challenge ourselves and get better it's nice to play India in India because it challenges us and we also want to become this year," Briels said at the post-match press conference.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Belgium 2-1 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 at Kalinga Stadium.

Mandeep Singh (2') and Ramandeep Singh (46') scored for India against the World Champions while Gauthier Boccard scored the lone goal for the visitors. With this sensational victory, India consolidated their world ranking from number five to four for the first time since 2003.

Briels said that the side created many chances but India defended well and played an amazing game.

"I think in most part we played good and created enough chances to win the game that always positive, you have to be always. India defended very well, their goalie played an amazing game tonight. Credit to India, they are a tough opponent and we like to play tough opponent, we learn from that and we will try to be better tomorrow," he said

Match witnessed heavy rains, Briels stated that the team are used to play in cold and rainy condition.

"We are used to playing in the rain and cold and it did not make any difference to us," he added

Briels further stated that India is a hockey-loving nation and it feels great to play in this country.

"It feels very good, I rather win a game but we had good memories here, it's nice to play here in India, Its hockey crazy country and we like the atmosphere and attention," he added.

Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. India will take on Belgium at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday, February 9. (ANI)

