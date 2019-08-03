India have good team and can qualify for Olympics, says forward hockey player Lalremsiami

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward player Lalremsiami on Saturday said that India have the good team which can qualify for the Olympics again.

"Every session in the National Camp is planned to keep in mind the Olympic Qualifiers. We believe that we have a good team which can repeat history by qualifying for the Olympics again," said Lalremsiami.

The Indian team will play against Australia, China, and Japan at the Olympic Test Event, ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in October-November.

The team led by Rani had a spectacular tournament at the FIH Women's Series Finals in June, beating Japan 3-1 in the final.

Lalremsiami admits the team is conscious of not repeating the mistakes they made in the Final of the 18th Asian Games which put them in a disappointing second place while Japan bagged the Gold.

"We played very well at the Asian Games and we knew that if we won gold there then we would qualify for the Olympics. We worked hard during the tournament, but we made a few mistakes and therefore we couldn't achieve our goal in the tournament."

"Thereafter, we decided that we will not repeat our mistakes at the FIH Women's Series Finals and we triumphed in the competition against the same Japan team we lost to in the 18th Asian Games Final" Lalremsiami said.

The 19-year-old from Mizoram further expressed that the various camps organised by the Hockey India helped the players improve their game day by day after the FIH Women's Series Finals at Hiroshima. Hockey India organised the special goalkeeping and defender camps at Bengaluru in July.

"We improved our game day by day in the Special training camps organised by Hockey India. We focused on certain aspects of our game such as when to tackle players, man to man marking, etc. After enhancing our game, I believe we are an even more confident unit," Lalremsiami said.

The talented striker added that India is a team which can take on a top-ranked team such as Australia in the Olympic Test Event.

"Australia is one of the best teams in the world, but we are also a good team. So we are confident to take them on in the Olympic Test Event. If we do well at the Olympic Test Event then we will gain more confidence ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers," Lalremsiami concluded.

The Olympic Test Event is scheduled to be held between August 17 to 21 in Japan. (ANI)

