Lalremsiami (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)
Lalremsiami (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)

India have good team and can qualify for Olympics, says forward hockey player Lalremsiami

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:33 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward player Lalremsiami on Saturday said that India have the good team which can qualify for the Olympics again.
"Every session in the National Camp is planned to keep in mind the Olympic Qualifiers. We believe that we have a good team which can repeat history by qualifying for the Olympics again," said Lalremsiami.
The Indian team will play against Australia, China, and Japan at the Olympic Test Event, ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in October-November.
The team led by Rani had a spectacular tournament at the FIH Women's Series Finals in June, beating Japan 3-1 in the final.
Lalremsiami admits the team is conscious of not repeating the mistakes they made in the Final of the 18th Asian Games which put them in a disappointing second place while Japan bagged the Gold.
"We played very well at the Asian Games and we knew that if we won gold there then we would qualify for the Olympics. We worked hard during the tournament, but we made a few mistakes and therefore we couldn't achieve our goal in the tournament."
"Thereafter, we decided that we will not repeat our mistakes at the FIH Women's Series Finals and we triumphed in the competition against the same Japan team we lost to in the 18th Asian Games Final" Lalremsiami said.
The 19-year-old from Mizoram further expressed that the various camps organised by the Hockey India helped the players improve their game day by day after the FIH Women's Series Finals at Hiroshima. Hockey India organised the special goalkeeping and defender camps at Bengaluru in July.
"We improved our game day by day in the Special training camps organised by Hockey India. We focused on certain aspects of our game such as when to tackle players, man to man marking, etc. After enhancing our game, I believe we are an even more confident unit," Lalremsiami said.
The talented striker added that India is a team which can take on a top-ranked team such as Australia in the Olympic Test Event.
"Australia is one of the best teams in the world, but we are also a good team. So we are confident to take them on in the Olympic Test Event. If we do well at the Olympic Test Event then we will gain more confidence ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers," Lalremsiami concluded.
The Olympic Test Event is scheduled to be held between August 17 to 21 in Japan. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:55 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:05 IST

Sune Luus bags CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 3 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus on Saturday bagged the CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

NSW Breakers wishes good luck to Alyssa Healy for KSL

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New South Wales (NSW) Breakers on Saturday conveyed good luck to its captain and Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy for her stint at KIA Super League (KSL) in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:35 IST

Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he turned 35 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

New Zealand cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand's BlackCaps on Saturday arrived in Sri Lanka for two-Test series starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:42 IST

On Friendship Day, Tendulkar shares throwback pic of him and Kambli

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the eve of the Friendship Day, Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:37 IST

Apurvi Chandela expresses gratitude to Abhinav Bindra for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela on Saturday expressed gratitude to Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for sharing "fine detailed insights" from his journey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:49 IST

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty seal final berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in the semi-final match of Thailand Open on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:47 IST

Mark McInnes is brilliant coach for Lancashire Thunder, says...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after stepping down as Lancashire Thunder head coach, former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Saturday said Mark McInnes is a brilliant coach and great fit for the squad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:29 IST

Neymar can take place of Messi: Edmilson

Leeds [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Brazil player Edmilson said that after Barcelona star Lionel Messi will retire, Neymar can 'very well' take the place of the Argentine player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:05 IST

'Motivated' Thiago Silva eager to start new campaign

Paris [France], Aug 3 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, who has joined the squad for China Tour 2019, said they are motivated to start the new campaign and have to focus on the work.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:41 IST

Tried to back my own skills, says Burns after maiden Test ton

Dubai [UAE], Aug 3 (ANI): England opening batsman Rory Joseph Burns, who scored his maiden Test hundred on Friday, said that despite having a poor form against Ireland, he tried to back his skills.

Read More
iocl