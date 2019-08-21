India hockey team defeat New Zealand 5-0 to win Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team registered a commanding 5-0 victory over New Zealand to win the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

India started attacking from the very beginning and won a penalty corner (PC) in the seventh minute which the team failed to capitalise. Another one was awarded to India which saw Harmanpreet Singh opening the team's account.

Shamsher Singh then added another goal to India's tally through a PC in the 18th minute, putting tremendous pressure on the New Zealand side.

Four minutes later, Nilakanta Sharma scored a goal, handing India a 3-0 lead. Then Gursahibjit Singh (26') and Mandeep Singh (27') scored two goals in quick succession and took India's lead to 5-0.

New Zealand made many attempts and took a shot in the 37th minute which went wide of the post and Jarmanpreet Singh saved a penalty corner in the next minute. Hence, they failed to score even a single goal and witnessed an embarrassing 0-5 defeat. (ANI)

