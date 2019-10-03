Representative image
Representative image

India men's hockey team maintain 100 pc winning record, defeat Belgium

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:49 IST

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 3 (ANI): India men's hockey team on Thursday maintained their 100 per cent winning record in their tour of Belgium as they defeated the hosts 5-1 in the fifth and last match.
The Indian team won all five matches by beating Belgium 2-0 in the opening match, and registering 6-1 and 5-1 wins over Spain in the next two games, before finishing off their tour with two wins against Belgium (2-1 and 5-1).
In the last match, Simranjeet Singh (7'), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (35'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (36'), Harmanpreet Singh (42') and Ramandeep Singh (43'), all registered goals to secure a comprehensive win for India.
Coming into the match with four wins in their kitty, India was brimming with confidence. The side started the game on the front foot and produced a stunning move in the 7th minute to take the lead through forward Simranjeet Singh.
Belgium did try to force a comeback but their penalty corner was saved by Krishan B Pathak in the 9th minute. The second quarter saw world number two Belgium win themselves back-to-back penalty corners in the 16th minute, but India's Pathak made sure that their lead stayed intact.
The visitors started the third quarter with attacking intent and were rewarded immediately, with Upadhyay bagging his first goal of the match in the 35th minute extending the lead to 2-0.
Another attack in the next minute saw youngster Prasad also registering his name on the score-sheet as he produced a crafty finish to beat the Belgian goalkeeper.
In the 38th minute, Belgium won a penalty corner, but Sreejesh's diving save kept the score down to 3-0 in India's favor. However, a brilliant strike from the retake by Alexander Hendrickx made it 3-1 in the 39th minute.
But Belgium could not stay in the match for too long as India replied to conceding by scoring twice in two minutes just before the end of the third quarter and extending their lead to 5-1.
India's fourth goal was scored by drag-flicker Harmanpreet, who converted a Penalty Corner in the 42nd minute, while the fifth goal came through Ramandeep, who scored in the 43rd minute to finish off a great team move.
Playing at home, the world champions tried to make inroads into the Indian striking circle but some strong tackling and interceptions in the last quarter meant that the Indians maintained their 100 per cent record in the five matches, and secured a huge 5-1 win to finish off the tour. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:29 IST

Game did not go according to plan in terms of bowling, says...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India in the first Test match, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on Thursday said that the plans did not prove fruitful for the team and that the side has a task on their hands when they come out to bat o

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:55 IST

Being part of winning side is privilege: Mayank Agarwal

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After scoring his maiden double ton in the Test format, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Thursday said that he is extremely happy to contribute to the team and added that being part of a winning outfit is a privilege.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:20 IST

Yuvraj Singh recalls his maiden call-up into the Indian cricket team

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his first call-up into the Indian national team ahead of the ICC Knockout Trophy in the year 2000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Eoin Morgan to represent 'London Spirit' in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan will be representing the London Spirit in the upcoming 'The Hundred' as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced local icons for the women's and men's 100 ball cricket competition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:38 IST

Nita Ambani to present ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials on October 4, ahead of the first-ever NBA game between Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST

Vizag Test: Mayank, Rohit consolidate India's position on day two

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal's scintillating knock of 215 and Rohit Sharma's score of 176 consolidated India's position on day two of the first Test match between India and South Africa here at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:23 IST

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof to lead women's global development squad

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistan's Bismah Maroof will be leading the women's global development squad (WGDS) for the tour of Australia where they will play against Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) teams and will also be a part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches, the Inte

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:03 IST

Mary Kom to lead India's challenge at World Boxing Championship

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Six-time World Champion Mary Kom will lead India's charge at the Women's World Boxing championship starting from today at Ulan-Ude in Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:23 IST

Virender Sehwag says Imran Khan humiliating himself

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ever since he gave a hateful speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under severe scrutiny and in the latest gaffe, he has been humiliated by American anchors on live television.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:51 IST

Mayank Agarwal smashes maiden double Test century

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his first Test double century against South Africa here at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Healy hopes dream T20I run ends up in World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 3 (ANI): After smashing a brilliant 148 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy believes that the Aussies' dream run in the shortest format can translate into a World Cup win next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:29 IST

Ben Stokes wins PCA Player's Player of Year award

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England cricketer Ben Stokes bagged the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year award here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl