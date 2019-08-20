India reaches final of Olympic Test Event after 6-3 win over Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team registered a 6-3 win over Japan in their third match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday to reach the final of the tournament.

Mandeep Singh displayed a brilliant form as he scored thrice in the game. Nilakanta Sharma found the target first through a field goal in the third minute.

India were awarded a penalty corner four minutes after Sharma's goal and Nilam Sanjeep Xess made no mistake, taking lead to 2-0. Mandeep Singh did not take much time to consolidate the position as he netted in the ninth minute.

Kentaro Fukuda opened the account for Japan striking in the 25th minute. However, impeccable goals by Mandeep Singh in the 29th and 30th minute took the tally to 5-1.

Japan's Kenta Tanaka fought back and scored in the 36th minute. India registered their sixth goal through Gurjant Singh in the 41st minute.

Japan launched an attack in the fourth quarter and succeded in the 52nd minute.

Shortly before the final whistle, India saved a penalty corner.

India will play against New Zealand in the final tomorrow. (ANI)

