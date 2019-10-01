India secure 2-1 victory over Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Men's hockey team registered a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday.

This was team's fourth consecutive win during their tour of Belgium.

India got off to a brilliant start as they took a 1-0 lead over Belgium in the 10th minute after Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner.

However, the host managed to score an equalizer in the 33rd minute. Their captain Felix Denayer had scored the goal through a penalty corner, helping his side level the scores.

Both the teams then competed aggressively to gain a lead but failed to break the deadlock. In the last quarter, the hosts were again awarded a penalty corner but with the help of Krishan B Pathak, India restricted Belgium to take a lead in the match.

It was India's Simranjeet Singh who finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, handing India a one-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.

India have won all their four matches so far during their tour, two each against the host country and Spain. The team will now compete against Belgium on October 3. (ANI)

