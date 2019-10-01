Indian Men's Hockey team secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday. (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter)
Indian Men's Hockey team secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday. (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter)

India secure 2-1 victory over Belgium

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:34 IST

Antwerp [Belgium], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Men's hockey team registered a 2-1 victory over Belgium here on Tuesday.
This was team's fourth consecutive win during their tour of Belgium.
India got off to a brilliant start as they took a 1-0 lead over Belgium in the 10th minute after Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner.
However, the host managed to score an equalizer in the 33rd minute. Their captain Felix Denayer had scored the goal through a penalty corner, helping his side level the scores.
Both the teams then competed aggressively to gain a lead but failed to break the deadlock. In the last quarter, the hosts were again awarded a penalty corner but with the help of Krishan B Pathak, India restricted Belgium to take a lead in the match.
It was India's Simranjeet Singh who finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, handing India a one-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.
India have won all their four matches so far during their tour, two each against the host country and Spain. The team will now compete against Belgium on October 3. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:57 IST

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash due to groin injury

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will miss the club's upcoming clash against Dinamo Zagreb due to groin injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:19 IST

Yeddyurappa and PV Sindhu inaugurate Yuva Dasara sports event

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu inaugurated Yuva Dasara sports event here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Alyssa Healy happy with Australia's young talent pool

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has expressed her satisfaction over the young talent that the team from down under possesses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Pankaj Advani says achievements of all athletes should be...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday said that if the country calls itself a 'sporting nation' then it needs to celebrate the achievements of all the athletes equally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:24 IST

Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:20 IST

Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Still more room for improvement, says Nathan Lyon

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Despite taking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Ashes 2019, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that he still has a lot of room for improvement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

Read More
iocl