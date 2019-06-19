Indian Women Hockey player in action against Fiji
India trounce Fiji 11-0 in FIH Women's Series Finals

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:13 IST

Hiroshima [Japan], June 18 (ANI): India trounced Fiji 11-0 in their last pool A match in the FIH Women's Series Finals on Tuesday at Hiroshima.
India topped their pool and as a result will directly get a spot in semi-finals keeping their hope alive to qualify in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
India played the attacking game from the first quarter as Lalremsiami scored the opening goal in the fourth minute. Six minutes after the first goal, skipper Rani Rampal doubled the lead 2-0, as she netted the ball to the goalpost.
In the very next minute, Monika fired another quick goal, giving India a lead of 3-0. Up next was Vandana who flicked the ball to goal at the 12th minute, making it difficult for Fiji to come back in the match.
In a fraction of 30 seconds, Gurjit Kaur registered herself in the goal sheet as she converted the penalty corner and the first quarter ended with the scoreline of 5-0.
Four minutes past the second quarter, Gurjit with her drag-flick converted the penalty corner, making India's lead to 6-0.
It was clearly Gurjit's day as she clinched her hat-trick on a rebound shot at the 21st minute. After completing her hat-trick, she bagged a fourth goal, India's 8th.
The Indian team had the upper hand in the match as they outclassed Fiji in every department and half time ended with a huge lead of 8-0.
In the third quarter, Monica with her brilliant drag flick scored the 9th goal for the team. No further goal was scored in the quarter and it ended with 9-0.
In the last quarter, India scored two more goals as Lalima and Navneet fired the goals, making it 11-0 after the full time.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team started their campaign at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 with two impressive victories against Uruguay and Poland in their opening two matches of the tournament. The team, currently ranked number nine in the FIH World Rankings are also the top-ranked team taking part in the tournament.
India will next play on June 22 in the semi-final against the winner of the cross overs. (ANI)

