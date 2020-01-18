India trounce Netherlands 5-2 in FIH Hockey Pro League debut clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): India trounced the Netherlands 5-2 in their debut FIH Hockey Pro League game at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Gurjant Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India. Dragflicker Rupinder netted a brace for the team.

Playing against the world number three, the hosts dominated the game from the very first minute as Gurjant Singh opened the scoring for India before the completion of one minute.

India remain on the attacking mode despite having the lead and tried to build the scoring opportunities.

In the 12th minute, Rupinder has created a two-goal cushion for India. Two minutes later Jip Janssen has got the Netherlands their first goal.

Meanwhile, the Dutch team earned three back-to-back penalty corners but failed to convert it to a goal.

The visitors ended the deadlock in the 28th minute and Jeroen Hertzberger scored the equaliser. The half-time scoreline read as 2-2.

In the third quarter, forward Mandeep netted the ball and gave the side much-needed relief with 3-2 lead. The hosts had control of the game and kept on penetrating the Dutch circle.

Lalit's late goal doubled the lead for India in the 36th minute. In the fourth quarter, the only goal scored was from the Rupinder's stick in the early minute. No other goals were scored in the match further and the full-time scoreline read as 5-2.

Lalit was awarded the player of the match for his stunning performance in the game. India will again take on the Netherlands at here on January 19. (ANI)

