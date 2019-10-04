Representative image
Representative image

India women's hockey team held to 2-2 draw by Great Britain

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Marlow [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Friday was held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in the side's last match of the side's tour of England.
The world number nine India ended the tour with another draw against Great Britain side. The women's team performed exceptionally well during the five matches as they won one, drew three and lost one match.
The last match saw Navjot Kaur give India an early lead, and Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner to give India a two-goal lead before Great Britain's Elizabeth Neal (55') and Anna Toman (60') scored twice in the last few minutes to earn themselves a draw.
After having lost for the first time during the tour in their previous match, the Indian team started the match in an attacking manner, and the side pushed the hosts back into their own half, creating a host of opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes.
The constant pressure on Great Britain's defence meant that India managed to find the break-through in the 8th minute as forward Navjot Kaur went past Great Britain's goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh to make it 1-0.
The first quarter belonged to India as they had a couple of more chances to extend their lead, but could not convert the penalty corners, keeping their one-goal advantage at the first break.
However, the second quarter saw a tussle between the two sides, which was dominated by Great Britain who earned themselves as many as three penalty corners before the half-time break.
But Indian goalkeeper Savita made impressive saves to deny the hosts of finding the equalizer. India tried to counter the hosts during the latter stages of the second period, but could only take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.
Some resolute defending by the experienced British defense meant that the Indians were denied on multiple occasions. Amy Tennant, who had replaced Heesh at half-time, was called into action by Gurjit Kaur in the 40th minute but produced a fine save to deny the visitors.
It was only in the 48th minute of the match that India finally managed to extend their lead as Gurjit Kaur found the back of the net from a Penalty Corner conversion.
With less than six minutes to go on the clock, Great Britain was awarded another penalty corner, and this time it was Elizabeth Neal who converted from the spot to pull a goal back in the 55th minute.
It was a nervous last five minutes for the Indian team, and after having kept out the hosts on multiple occasions, the Indian defense finally was caught off guard in added time.
Great Britain was awarded a penalty corner, and it was Anna Toman who converted to earn her team a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Vizag Test: Elgar, de Kock script South Africa's fightback on day three

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST

Vaibhav Gehlot elected as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:01 IST

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday included wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Shafali Verma vouches for equal opportunities for girls

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma had to trim her and fight for a chance to play cricket, now after making her debut she has questioned the discrimination against girls and batted for an equal chance for females in all fields.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Wijnaldum 'not really surprised' with Liverpool's prefect start...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum says "he is not really surprised" with his club's perfect start in the Premier League saying that he knew that his team could do it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:15 IST

Salwa Eid Naser creates history, becomes first Asian to win...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 4 (ANI): Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser on Friday became the third-fastest female 400m runner in history after completing the sprint in 48.14 seconds in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:38 IST

Alyssa Healy expresses confidence ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia batter Alyssa Healy expressed her confidence ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka saying that her team has been 'really consistent' in the format.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:59 IST

Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles on Thursday stepped down from his positing due to family responsibilities.

Read More
iocl